Press Release

The Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities will be calling The Precinct home as the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved the mandated agency to purchase the historic “Old Jail” building.

The Adams CBDD is mandated under Ohio Revised Code to provide services and supports to eligible individuals with developmental disabilities. The agency has been operating in the location since September 1, 2022 and is in the final stages of opening the Employment First Project, The Precinct Café and Coffee Shop. This project is designed to employ people with disabilities and to promote community. Coffee, Food and Community is what the employees will be sporting on their work uniforms.

Downtown revitalization, unique shared workspace, and economic growth is exactly what attracted the Adams CBDD to this building. Liz Lafferty, Board of DD Superintendent stated, “We had to go somewhere, so being on the courthouse square where we conduct daily business just makes perfect sense. The coffee shop is the added bonus not only to our individuals that choose to work and be independent, but to our community”.

The Precinct Café is scheduled to open in a few months and will be serving breakfast and lunch along with a full menu of hot and cold drinks. If anyone is familiar with the history and many stories of this building, you will appreciate certain drinks that are being named to represent the 130 years of history. The “Tyrone” is named after the building ghost and is a White Chocolate Mocha, while the “Jailer” will be a Caramel Macchiato. The “Precinct” will be the daily signature Brew featured in House, Dark and Decaf blends and then offered as a Chocolate/Peanut Butter flavor in any style. Delivery will be available around the square, along with curbside pickup.

Other favorites will include energy infused drinks, refreshers, tea and a monthly specialty coffee that will have a percentage of the proceeds going back to local community groups. The Adams CBDD occupies space on all three floors of the building and shares space with the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, Huff Realty, Comfort Home Care and Hopewell Health Services. Preservation is a top priority for the county board and the process has already started for placement of an Ohio Historic Marker and approval for the National Historical Registry. The Adams County Historical Society has been enlisted to help with the required research and documents.

Grant applications are currently being completed for the historic preservation work and energy efficient upgrades. Other priorities for the agency include an automatic front door opener for ADA compliance and outdoor bistro seating. The building is 13,000 square feet, has an elevator, handicap ramp, two staircases, five fireplaces, and six restrooms.