Shelly R. Barnett, 66 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her residence.

Shelly was born on November 5, 1956, in Covington, Kentucky, the daughter of Barbara (Coffey) Yates and the late Harry Warren. She worked as a medical assistant at Bethesda Hospital. She managed a traveling softball team.

In addition to her father, Shelly was preceded in death by her sister, Tammy Warren. Shelly is survived by her husband, Joel Barnett, whom she married on May 3, 1991; her daughter, Christy (Bruce) Watson of Hillsboro; and stepdaughter, Sherry (Jeff) Satterfield of Bainbridge; and her sons, Joey (Beth) Barnett of Fincastle and Jay (Kris) Fetters of West Union. She also leaves her mother, Barbara Yates of Leesburg and her brothers, Mark Jones of Hillsboro and Monte (Melinda) Warre, of Otway. Shelly will be missed by her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Shelly’s family is planning a graveside memorial service to celebrate Shelly’s life, to be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Shelly’s memory to the First State Bank of Winchester.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.