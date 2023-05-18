Adams County represents at 95th FFA Convention

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

How do we grow the next generation of farmers? Luke Rhonemus, Ag Business teacher at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center, Brad White, Ag Mechanics teacher and Corbett Phipps, a former Ag teacher at CTC, work diligently to cultivate a love of farming and agricultural careers in their students, preparing them for the future.

On May 4 and 5, these gentlemen took 25 students to the 95th FFA Convention in Columbus, Ohio. The convention celebrates the accomplishments of FFA members and teams. And Adams County came to represent.

Fourteen individuals from the Ohio Valley CTC received their state degrees. Peebles and North Adams High Schools had one state degree earner, and Manchester High School received two. The state degree is a big deal as under three percent of all FFA members in Ohio obtained it this year. The American degree is an even more extensive reach, and only half a percent of FFA members achieve the honor. Seven students from the CTC will receive their American degrees in October. Those students are Cortney Brown, Denton White, Kaitlyn Shreffler, Ryan Shoemaker, Wyatt Tayor, Zander Whit, and Zander Drummond. White said, “It’s a true testament to the kids and the experiences they get.” Phipps interjects, “And of the teachers who guide them.” White continued, “It’s pretty cool when you get 50 students at an FFA meeting, and you ask how many of you have your State degree, and nearly half of them raise their hand. We are about half – between the ones that received it last year and this year.”

The CTC students won four banners and two Top 10 state plaques this year. Members only receive banners if they are in the top five of the Career Development Events (CDEs). The banner wins were as follows:

-Forestry: 3rd in the state out of 22 teams and 158 individuals. Hayden Crum of Peebles was awarded first place in the state for the Forestry competition.

-Farm Business Management: 2nd in the state out of 105 teams and 1068 individuals.

-Environmental National Resources : 5th in the state out of the top 20 finalists and 80 individuals.

-Dairy Cattle Evaluation: 4th in the state out of 97 teams and 810 individuals. Hayden Crum placed 10th out of the 810 individuals overall.

The students received an 8th-place plaque for grain merchandising and a 6th-place plaque for general livestock. They earned a spot and will travel to Phoenix, Arizona, for a national competition.

Rhonemus explained, “For a team to make it to any national event from the state – there’s only a select few.” He relayed that by the time National Convention rolls around, the kids have formed good relationships with one another. Rhonemus said, “It’s kind of cool and one unique piece of what our building offers.”

Other accolades included – White’s team winning 1st place in District Ag Mechanics Skills. The Outdoor Power Team placed 3rd in the district. Wyatt Taylor was in the top four for Forest Management and placed 4th in the state for his Supervised Agricultural Experience. Hayden Crum earned Star in Agribusiness, which means he was in the top four. Crum runs a drone operation where he can spray or spread fertilizer or seed. Achieving FFA’s top-four status in Ohio is a massive honor, as the state has over 30,000 FFA members. White and Phipps ran the State Soils Contest this year, and David Raines ranked 6th out of 102 Agriculture and Rural Soils contestants.

CTC Golden Officer awards were presented to Secretary Teslyn McClanahan and Treasurer Mitchell Ohnewehr. Manchester, Peebles, and North Adams High Schools also received gold ratings for officers.

Rhonemus and White are pleased that 14 of the 18 FFA members in Adams County who received their state degree came from CTC. They are proud of the team’s time and preparation for the competitions. Phipps adds that Rhonemus and White are two of the best teachers. He said, “Those two teach every day.” And continued, “The kids see us and want to do these things themselves.” Rhonemus agrees that Phipps inspired him and is most likely why he received an FFA Honorary State Degree this year. Becky Minton nominated Phipps for this prestigious award given to individuals who provide exceptional service at the state level in agriculture or agricultural education.

White explained that students who attend the CTC are treated more like adults. “They have more responsibility and more freedoms,” he said. Phipps shared his admiration for this year’s group. Rhonemus said, “It’s fun to bring them up to a level where they can be successful.” White reflected, “All of a sudden, you look at where they were and where they are now – that’s the incredible part.”