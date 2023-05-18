SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Audrey Weakley
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Brent and Christi Weakley
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Volleyball, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Seeing friends when playing
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running and burpees
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Hitting home runs
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Gretchen Wilson
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
The Wrong Missy”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Criminal Minds
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Red Lobster
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Alex Clark
FUTURE PLANS:
Dentistry