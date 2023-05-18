SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Audrey Weakley

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Brent and Christi Weakley

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Volleyball, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Seeing friends when playing

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Running and burpees

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Hitting home runs

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Gretchen Wilson

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

The Wrong Missy”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Criminal Minds

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Red Lobster

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Alex Clark

FUTURE PLANS:

Dentistry