Pertuset Septic Service still growing

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

In 1973, the late Clyde Pertuset started the Pertuset Septic Service in Peebles, Ohio. Four years ago this month, Trent Arey and his partners Bill and Heath Robinson purchased the business, which is going 50 years strong.

The company services Adams, Highland, Brown, Pike, and Scioto counties, including cleaning septic tanks, septic inspections, and installing risers and baffles on tanks. The partners have expanded the service area in the last four years and significantly increased the business. Arey said, “We had a 34% gross revenue increase our first year in business, followed by a 5% increase in 2021, and finished last year with a 10% boost in revenue. We’re on track to surpass our revenue goals for 2023. All the while, net profit increased yearly due to better spending, becoming more efficient with routes and inventory, utilizing credit lines for gas, and hiring better help. We also increased our scope of work, including aerator replacements, septic inspections, riser installation, etc.”

Before his passing, Pertuset contacted Bill Robinson offering to sell him the business. Arey had recently graduated from the University of Cincinnati with an entrepreneurial background. He was searching for something different and approached Bill Robinson about purchasing the septic service together. Today, Robinson runs the truck, and Arey manages the business.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Pertuset Septic Service, they hired Corey Kuttler of Close-up to shoot and produce an advertising video that will soon be released. Arey said, “We are continuing to try to grow in our current service area. We have a good market share now, but it’s never good to get complacent.”

Fifty years is an impressive milestone,” Arey said, “We want to continue to grow. We want to thank all our clientele that continue to use us. We want to continue that same quality of service that Clyde provided his clients.”

Soon the company will use a new database system to send customer reminders. The company is thankful for the continued growth, and Arey said, “We strive to continue that same pattern moving forward.” Visit the website at pertusetsepticservice.com or call (937) 587-2427.