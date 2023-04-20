Gerald “Gerry” Eugene Perry, 76 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his residence.

Gerry was born on October 22, 1946, in Waterville, Maine, the son of the late Gilbert and Claudia (Paradias) Perry. In addition to owning and operating his own construction business, he owned and ran Salt Creek Quarter and Paint Horses as well. He attended the Locust Grove Faith Community Church. Gerry also served as a Boy Scout den leader, was Peebles football’s biggest fan and worked with PAL baseball. Gerry loved his family, loved to camp and travel, loved his Lord, and treasured watching his grandsons grow into young men.

In addition to his parents, Gerry was preceded in death by his two brothers and a grandchild. Gerry is survived by his wife, Diane (Bellows) Perry, whom he married on July 8,1967. He also leaves his son, Jason Perry and his daughter, Jessica (Mike) McDonald, both of Peebles; as well as his sister, Donna Frazier of Manchester, New Hampshire. Gerry will be missed by his two grandchildren, Tyler McDonald and Christian McDonald and by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at the Locust Grove Faith Community Church, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. Gerry Brown will officiate the service.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.