Submitted News

The West Union High School Performing Arts Department will be presenting “SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical” this spring. The show will be held in the West Union High School cafetorium on April 28, 29, May 6, and 7 at 7 p.m., as well as May 8 at 3 p.m. The tickets are $7 per person and children under five are free. The tickets can be purchased at West Union High School during the school day or from 2-5 p.m. after school. The tickets can also be purchased until 9 p.m. starting April 23 during dress rehearsals. This is a show that all ages will enjoy.

“SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical” is based on the popular Nickelodeon cartoon series. The musical follows SpongeBob (Tori DeMeyer) as he and his friends try to save their home, Bikini Bottom, from destruction from Mt. Humongous, an active volcano. All the lovable characters from the TV series are in the show; Patrick ( Matthew Griffis), Sandy Cheeks (MaKenna Armstrong), Squidward (Brandt Seaman), Plankton (Landon Kouns), Karen (Sadie Armstrong), Mr. Krabs (Baylee Bellamy), Pearl (Makinlee Stephenson) and the rest of the gang.

The lead cast and crew for this show have much experience since they have been the leads in the past two musicals at West Union. They will be joined by many new performers, as over 60 people are involved in the production, including several junior high and elementary students. The students have been rehearsing for several months and are excited for the upcoming performances.

The musical won the 2018 Best New Musical and 12 other awards that year. The show is laced with award winning music written by some of the top musical artists such as Aerosmith, John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, Lady Antebellum, David Bowie, Plain White T’s and many others.

The show is under the direction of Carl Schneider, who has directed over 35 shows at the school. The other staff directors include: Dakota Nehus – Music Director, Aaron Van Pelt – Orchestra Director, Nancy Schneider – Accompanist, Carol DeMeyer – Asst. Director, Alicia Sowards – Asst. Director, Tim Snider – Asst. Director, Coal McClanahan – Tech Director and Marci Nehus – Choreographer.

Come have a fun-filled evening at West Union High School cafetorium as we go under the sea to Bikini Bottom with “SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical”.