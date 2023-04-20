Earl E. Miller, 82, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 at his residence. He was born April 21, 1940 in Carter County, Kentucky, son of the late Dave and Sara Greer Miller. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Norma Jefferies Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ralph, John, June and Gene Miller, Helen Shields and Nadine Land and an infant brother, Kenneth Miller.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his children, Cathy (Frank) Fisher, Kenneth (Ladan) Miller, Sandy Collins, Dean (Angie) Miller, Elaine (Gary) Ashcraft, Tammy (Brian) Ast and Mike (Pam) Miller; grandchildren, Frank Fisher Jr., James Fisher, Amanda (Collins) Harris, Jessica Collins, Katie Young, Joe Young, Sara Young, Josh Miller, Justin Miller, Cory Miller, Christopher Hathaway, Robert Manning, Shelby Ast, Carissa Patton, Brandon Miller and Dave Miller; 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and sisters Hazel (Billy) Hamm and Mary Hobbs.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 12 – 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

A private burial will follow at Miller’s Family Cemetery.