By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Someone once said, “Having a dog makes you rich.” It looks like John Cunningham of Grove City just won the canine lottery through a new program offered by the Adams County Commissioners.

The Commissioners partnered with the Adams County Dog and Kennel Department to offer veterans a new best friend. Commissioner Diane Ward said, “We felt this would be an opportunity to allow veterans to adopt a dog. We allow two per veteran. All they must do is buy the license.”

As many a dog lover can attest, dogs give unconditional love and companionship. The Commissioners thought this program would be a great benefit to veterans. Ward shared that going home to her dogs helps her decompress. She said, “It’s nice to have that release. It’s something we thought a veteran would appreciate.” They realized that not everyone had the funds to adopt and wanted to assist.

“He was so tickled to get the little border-collie mix,” Ward said of Mr. Cunningham. Cunningham submitted a photo of him and his new friend Dixie. He said, “She is a great addition to my family. She is so well-behaved and loves her new forever home. She loves kids and going out.”

The dogs are fully vaccinated, but some require spaying or neutering. Commissioner Barbara Moore stated, “I think we need to work out a plan so that occurs before they leave the pound because that is just perpetuating the extra dog problems.”

Cunningham said, “It was such a nice surprise to see Adams County doing this for the veterans – thank you. She (Dixie) is perfect.”

If you are a veteran or know a veteran who wants a new furry friend, please contact Donnie Swayne, Dog Warden, at (937) 544-2431.