By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Sycamore Chapter of the National Society of The Daughters of The American Revolution of Adams County honored a special lady on Saturday, April 8. Mary Sue Edwards, the oldest Chapter member, celebrated her 99th birthday.

The Daughters of The American Revolution is a 133-year-old women’s organization promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. The DAR is a nonprofit and nonpartisan service-oriented organization whose motto is “God, home, and country.”

The Sycamore Chapter officers for 2022-2023 are Regent Teresa Montgomery, Vice-Regent Colleen Shoemaker, Recording Secretary Linda Jacobs, Treasurer Lucille Gelter, Registrar Vickie Reel, and Chaplain Barbara Moore. The group meets five times a year.

Edwards, who lives in Franklin, Ohio, joined the Sycamore Chapter in 1989. Edwards’s father was from Adams County in Lawshe, Ohio, so she joined the local DAR Chapter in Adams. Edwards said, “I came here because the Edwards are from here. They had a big house in Lawshe and a farm.”

Edwards held the office of Regent for the Chapter for five years, taking over for another Regent who had to step down. She served the remaining two years of the term and then a full term of three years. She said, “I kept them going – I guess.”

Patrick and Suzanne Edwards, Mary Sue’s nephew and niece, accompanied her to the birthday celebration. When asked about favorite memories of her time in DAR, Edwards told of attending state and national meetings held in Washington, D.C. She said, “It was very interesting.” She added that she completed research on her lineage in Alexandria, Virginia, as members of the DAR must document and prove their ancestor’s bloodline association with achieving American independence.

Happy Birthday, Mary Sue Edwards! “Celebrate stars and stripes forever – Rejoice in our DAR ties of Service and Friendship.”