The Humane Society of Adams County seeks funding

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Have you ever heard the lyrics of the Wonder Pets’ song, “There’s an animal in trouble – this is serious.”? The Humane Society of Adams County is in trouble, and it’s serious. The donation-based agency’s fundraising is down, and with a full facility of cats and dogs (approximately 60 animals), donations are critical.

The Humane Society takes in rescue animals that have been abused and neglected. Raising funds has proved challenging since the onset of COVID, and a limited number of volunteers work for the agency. President of the Board Ashley McCarty and Treasurer Brian Mason are working with other board members and volunteers to restart previous fundraising efforts. Pet food and care are expensive. Mason said, “The vet bills in certain months are tough.”

One of the confusions about the Humane Society is that many think it is a part of the Dog Pound, funded by the Commissioners. They are not – they are a separate independent nonprofit that operates on donations. Mason said, “If people don’t give – we still have the expenses.”

Additional Board Members are Terri Branscomb, Steve Tutt, Vonda Jones, Karen Franklin, and Kim Wenning. Samara Ackers is the Director of the Humane Society of Adams County, and Meghann Fast is the Humane Agent. McCarty reports, “She’s bringing in even more cases.” Mason adds, “Which means more expenses.” Fast’s role includes an education component to the community regarding pet health and safety.

The Society works primarily with dogs and cats but occasionally has referrals for horses, cows, other livestock, and birds. Treatment for some livestock can be a hefty expense.

The next fundraising event, “The Spayghetti and No Balls Dinner,” will be on April 25 at Giovanni’s Restaurant in West Union from 6 – 8 p.m. The dinner includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, drink, and dessert, followed by a live auction. Tickets are $20 each. Call (937) 544-8775 to make a reservation, and carryout is available.

An all-day event on June 17 at Living Wright Wines in Seaman, Ohio starts at 11 a.m. The day includes Mae’s Grooming (a pop-up service) from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., The Smokin Express Food Truck and live music by Jeremy Neal at 6 p.m. Look for The Humane Society at local festivals as they continue their efforts to bring awareness to their needs and the importance of proper pet care and treatment.

The people that volunteer for The Humane Society have a huge heart for animals. Mason takes in many of the older and unwanted dogs to his farm. Tears flow down McCarty’s cheeks as we tour the dog kennel section of the facility. The Humane Society is a serious business. McCarty’s voice shakes, “If we don’t care for the animals – who will?”

To donate to The Adams County Humane Society, visit https://givebutter.com/hsacoh and follow their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/humanesocietyofadamscountyinc for upcoming events.