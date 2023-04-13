By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

What do you want to be when you grow up? Seventh through 12th graders at Adams County Christian School explored local options at their Career Day on April 6.

Mark Carpenter, Editor/Sports Editor, and Sherry Larson, Reporter from the Peoples Defender, joined other occupations in setting up booths, offering information, and answering questions.

The students were engaging and asked thought-out questions. Some showed enthusiasm about writing and promised to submit an article to The People’s Defender in the upcoming weeks. Others wanted to peck on the antique typewriter – a relic even for the older folks in the room.

Students were surprised at the Archives book from 1962 and how newspapers have changed through the years. Carpenter got a chance to meet some of the school’s senior athletes and have them complete a profile sheet so he could feature them in the Senior Profile of the sports section.

It was promising to see the young people at Adams County Christian School think about what their future holds. Their path includes many opportunities far beyond those of us at Career Day. Keep watch in upcoming weeks for aspiring writers and reporters featured exclusively in The People’s Defender.