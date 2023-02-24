Press Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on US Route 52 at approximately 7 p.m. on February 23 in Monroe Township, Adams County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Larry K. Robinson, age 34, of West Portsmouth Ohio operated a 2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide Special eastbound on US Route 52. The motorcycle was also occupied by a passenger, Brooke N. Zaph, age 22, of South Shore Kentucky. The motorcycle struck a dog that ran out in the roadway. Brooke N. Zaph was thrown from the motorcycle. The motorcycle continued off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail.

Brooke N. Zaph was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Adams County Coroner.

Larry K. Robinson was transported by Manchester EMS to Southern Ohio Medical Center and then taken by Portsmouth EMS to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.

Neither occupant was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post.