Submitted by Brooke Newman

On Thursday, February 9, three North Adams FFA members conquered the number one fear in America tonight at the Sub-district Public Speaking Career Development Event. The Public Speaking CDE provides members of the FFA with the opportunity to speak in front of new people and helps them gain experience in giving speeches.

This Career Development Event also allows members to express their knowledge of agriculture through a speech.

North Adams FFA members, including Hannah Hesler, Shaye Goon and Brooke Newman, participated in three different categories. Hannah Hesler placed first in Creed Speaking, Shaye Goon placed thirrd in Extemporaneous, and Brooke Newman placed second in Beginninging Prepared.

As a result of all their hard work and determination, the trio will move on to the District competition.