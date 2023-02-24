This week we continue with the story of “Soldier John Grigsby”, great-grandfather of Confederate Brigadier General Elisha “Bull” Paxton.

Upon “Soldier John’s” return home, he found that his father had died and many things had changed. In 1746, he married Rosanna Etchison (1730-1761). After his marriage, he disposed of his holdings inherited from his father, Charles, in Stafford County, Virginia, and moved with his young wife to Culpepper County (then Orange County) and settled north of the Rapid Ann (Rapidan)River. They had five children. Rosanna died in 1761, at the age of 31 shortly after the birth to her last child.

Soldier John remarried in 1764 to Elizabeth Porter (1734-1807), daughter of Benjamin and Ann (Campbell) Porter. Elizabeth was 30 years of age at the time of their marriage and John was 14 years her senior. They had nine children. All of their children were born in Culpepper County except Reuben, who was born in 1780, at “Fruit Hill” in Rockbridge County, Virginia. In all “Soldier John” had a total of 14 children.

The Grigsby’s were a potent factor in the social and intellectual development of the communities in which they lived. They were noted for their refined tastes, gracious manners, broad-mindedness and liberality, and entire absence of anything like narrow clannishness, in religious or political matters, and for unswerving devotion to the interests of higher education.

These were the years leading to the break with English rule and the Declaration of Independence. In the early 1760’s, England had just about won the French and Indian War, ousting France from its best territorial claims on the continent and had control of the seas. In need of finances, England then began to tighten controls on the American colonies by stricter enforcement of existing laws, new taxation and attacks on colonial rights of self-government. The colonies wanted more self-government, not less. A sense of unity was built in the colonies by resistance to these policies.

In 1774, another little war (Lord Dunmore’s War) was being fought between the Shawnee Indians of Kentucky and whites on the western frontiers of Virginia. Soldier John was among those who served in this war under Captain Nalle’s Company of Volunteers from Augusta County, Virginia.

On October 10th at the Battle of Point Pleasant, the Shawnee under Chief Cornstalk were decisively defeated. Some say this war was caused by Lord Dunmore, then Governor of Virginia, to prevent Virginians from taking part in the approaching war with England. For this reason, the fighting at Point Pleasant has sometimes been called the first battle of the Revolution.

In 1775, when the Revolutionary War began, the actual fighting between the British and American patriots did not occur on Virginia soil until 1781, the final year of the war when General Cornwallis’ troops were surrounded by American forces at Yorktown. However, Virginia furnished many trained troops, materials, supplies and outstanding leaders. She also maintained her own State Navy.

When the Revolutionary War began, Soldier John was 55 years of age. He was made Commander of Virginia’s Thirteenth Regiment. The unit was organized on February 12, 1777, at Fort Pitt in present-day western Pennsylvania. The unit consisted of nine companies of troops from the far-western Virginia counties (now parts of West Virginia and western Pennsylvania). The regiment saw action in the Battle of Brandywine, Battle of Germantown, and the Battle of Monmouth. John Grigsby received 200 acres of land for his revolutionary war service. Next week we will continue with more details concerning the life of John Grigsby.