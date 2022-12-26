Leona M. Rister, age 82 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. Leona was born on December 3 1940, the daughter of the late Robert and Myrle (Hayslip) Nelson in Stout, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, R. B. Rister; brothers Charles and Eugene Nelson; and sisters Emma Lou Williams and Clara Cox.

Survivors include two daughters, Debra Fite and Terry of Manchester, Ohio and Tammy Gilkison and Mark of Manchester, Ohio; sister Patricia Tipton; four grandchildren, Stefanie Brooks and Nathan, Kris Fite, Mark R. Gilkison, Travis Gilkison and Haylee; and two great-grandchildren, Mason Brooks and Granger Buck Gilkison.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with David Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – noon the day of the service.