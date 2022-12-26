Richard Lee Griffith, Sr. was born on November 8, 1966 and passed away on December 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bonnie Griffith; brother James Arthur; and sister Shawna Griffith.

He is survived by his step mother, Wanda Griffith; two sisters, Debbie (James) Jarvis and Sabrina (Brian) Griffith; his loving wife of 10 years Angie Griffith; daughter Amber Rothwell; son Richard Griffith, Jr.; step daughters Ranelle Wentworth and Krysti Fitzgerald; three grandsons, Dallas and Koltyn Carrington; and Odin Fryer, whom he loved deeply.

Richard was a very outgoing person and never met a stranger. He was kind hearted and loved his wife and family.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.