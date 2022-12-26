Jesus Christ, The Great Gift of Love, Is Born At Bethlehem

(By Deloris Armstrong— From The Peoples Defender Archives, December 1972)

Love. It’s just a four letter word but what a powerful word it is! Love is the favorite topic of poets, authors, songwriters and musicians. Love is the expression of varying degrees of feelings of one human being for another. Yet, with all that has been said about it, all that has been written about it, the exact meaning of love somehow escapes the finite mind. At this particular season of the year, Christmas, the true essence of the word is brought to the mind and heart of mankind through the “unspeakable gift of love”… Jesus Christ. Love is why Jesus was born in Bethlehem some two thousand years ago. “How do I love Thee? Let me count the ways, I love thee to the depth and height and breadth my soul can reach… “

Thus begins the sonnet of Elizabeth Barrett Browning to her beloved in which she strives. to express her love for him. The words are beautifully written and meaningful.

However, consider if you will, the beauty and truth of these words found in the Gospel of John; “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have eternal life.”

Sacrifice is another form of love. There is an incident that once occurred at Christmas that illustrates the love of children for their parents.

The family, at this holiday season, was going through a period of “hard time”. In fact, they were on a very strict budget. True, the necessities of life were being realized but there was very little for luxuries. It was pointed out to the children (there were four) that there wouldn’t be an abundance of gifts or money for shopping this year. School lunches were cheaper than taking sandwiches plus the fact that hot meals were more preferable. Therefore, each day, as the two school-age boys were given their lunch money, they were admonished to spend it wisely and not to waste any of it. If, on occasion, they asked for extra money, it was carefully explained to them just why their request would have to be denied.

Finally, it was Christmas Day! And it was a nice Christmas in spite of the circumstances. Soon the room was littered with paper, ribbons, toys, etc. All the gifts were open except one. On it was a tag that read, “To Dad”.

The Father opened the box and much to his amazement, inside was a pair of fur lined leather gloves. He was quite pleased but also quite perplexed as to where the boys had gotten the money for such a lovely fit.

Sometime later, it was learned that the boys had done without their lunch for several days, saved the money to buy their dad a Christmas present. Needless to say, the father was overwhelmed. Such is a sacrifice of love. Jesus Christ, the babe of the manger, came into the world for a purpose. With a sacrifice of love, He gave his life on Calvary as a sin offering for all mankind. From the time of his birth on that first Christmas when the angels announced His arrival, “Behold, I bring good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord,” the shadow of the cross hung over His life. It is recorded that when Jesus was 33 years old,” and when they were come to the place, which is called Calvary, there they crucified him… Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.”

This is a sacrifice of love. A divine love that goes beyond human understanding.

For centuries, now , the favorite theme of songwriters and singers has been “Love”. Love in words and music, in every conceivable form and language, has meant fame and fortune for both author and artist. Love songs have been played by individuals, groups and great symphonies. They have been sung by people in almost every walk of life and by great cathedral choirs.

None of them, however, equal the great love song sung that starry night, many, many years ago to humble shepherds on lonely Judean hillsides. Angels and a multitude of “heavenly hosts” announced the birth of Christ singing “Glory to God in the highest, on earth peace, good will to men.”

Behold, what manner of love the Father has bestowed upon us that we should be called the sons of God” the Apostle John wrote. Again, he wrote, “Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and everyone that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God.

Christmas is a love story. It is the greatest story ever told. A writer, Christina Rossetti describes it this way; “Love came down at Christmas, love all lovely, love divine; love was born at Christmas.” In the tiny village of Bethlehem, nestled among the hills, love, in the form of a tiny baby was indeed born cradled on a bed of straw in a stable was the love of God toward man and the ultimate love of man for God that he would discover through Him that was born that first Christmas.

The greatest gift the world has ever received, the “unspeakable gift of love”, is Jesus Christ. Love is why He came! Love is why He lives today! Love says it all!