Media Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury crash involving two vehicles. The crash occurred on October 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:42 p.m. on Portsmouth Road in Franklin Township, Adams County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by Autumn Hersman, age 23, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was traveling southwest on Portsmouth Road when it failed to negotiate a curve and traveled across the center line. The Pontiac Grand Prix was then struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Randall A. Keller, age 62, of Wheelersburg, Ohio as it was traveling southeast on Portsmouth Road. After the impact, the Pontiac Grand Prix traveled off of the north side of the roadway.

Ms. Hersman sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Hospital. A rear seat passenger, age 5, present in the Pontiac Grand Prix sustained serious life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital by Air Evac. Mr. Keller sustained no apparent injuries as a result of the crash. Both Ms. Hersman and Mr. Keller were wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred. The juvenile passenger was secured in a child safety seat when the crash occurred.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Township Fire and EMS, and Peebles Fire and EMS provided assistance at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Georgetown Post.