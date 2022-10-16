Submitted News

The West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m. on September 27, 2022, at the Municipal Building. Mayor Jason Buda Presiding. Call to order, roll call and pledge to the flag: John R. Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Mary Jane Campbell – present, Randy Brewer – present, Donna Young – present, also in attendance: Melissa J. Hall – Fiscal Officer, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator, Tim Sanderson – Police Chief, JR Kirker – Fire Chief, Danni Studebaker, Assistant EMS. Visitor – Paul Brown.

Minutes discussion regarding revisions to the September 13, 2022 meeting. John R. Lafferty requested that some revisions be made as follows:

1) To change spelling of Officer’s to Officers on first page.

2) To change wording from under Resolution 2022-22: to get them out of the red, to: this is needed to eliminate the deficit.

Motion by John R. Lafferty, second by Donna Young to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on September 13, 2022 as distributed with said revisions to be made. Roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Randy Brewer to approve payment of the bills submitted, roll call vote: 5 yea, Mary Jane Campbell – abstain, motion passed.

Paul Brown requested to address the elected officials only.

1. First issue was directed to Council member John R. Lafferty about the land he bought and whether it was a non-profit land under 5013C. Paul stated John had put up signs supporting a candidate for judge on the land and if it was a non-profit land, the signs needed to come down and if the Village Council has anything to do with it, they need to address it. John R. Lafferty responded “No, it is not a 501C3.”

2. Addressing the Mayor as to whether he knew about the Fire Department allowing someone to play a guitar/banjo while hanging on the ladder of ladder truck 18 at the Skinny Fest. He asked if Council knew about it and stated it was all over Facebook and he and taxpayers wanted answers. Paul stated it was a liability to the Village. Fire Chief J.R. Kirker stated they were tied off. After a brief argument. Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator asked if he could address him for one thing. Paul Brown stated “I would really like to talk to the people that are elected officials, is who I want to talk to.”

3. Brown said the County Commissioners have provided the land for him to put up an Adams County Military Memorial Wall. The wall will have all the names of Adams County soldiers that served in the Armed Forces on it. Paul extended an invitation to the members and the Mayor to attend a charity benefit at the Adams County Christian School on October 22, 2022 beginning at about 11 a.m. They will be having an auction and possibly a basketball game to help raise funds. All proceeds go directly to the fund for the wall.

Resolution 2022-22- ACCEPTING THE AMOUNTS AND RATES AS DETERMINED BY THE BUDGET COMMISSION AND AUTHORIZING THE NECESSARY TAX LEVIES AND CERTIFYING THEM TO THE COUNTY AUDITOR.

Council members had a short discussion for clarification of the Resolution document.

Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Randy Brewer to accept Resolution 2022-22, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator:

1. Zoning issue/Property lines – a flower bed was placed on a property line. Council member Jason Francis stated that he was going to call for a meeting and they will take care of the issue next Tuesday.

2. Received three calls from a resident of the Village about putting a four way stop at Sparks Street and Pleasant Street. Council discussed the issue and agreed the issue is from the tall hedges/shrubs in the yard. Chief Sanderson stated there has only been one crash in twenty plus years there. Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Randy Brewer- Not to put a four way stop at the intersection of Sparks Street and Pleasant Street, roll call vote: 4 yea, Jason Francis – abstain, Mary Jane Campbell – abstain, motion passed.

3. Steve Channey from the Adams County Children’s Home came down to the Street Department and requested some old No Parking signs to put up at the Children’s Home. He signed a letter/document of intent and was given some old signs. Council agreed it was fine since it was another governmental agency.

4. Commissioners gave land to Board of Developmental Disabilities to build a new Dog Pound on. Venture Productions will be taking care of the new dog pound. The Village Water and Sewer Department will be running the sewer and water lines to the property.

Council member Jason Francis asked if the ones at Venture Productions would be the ones taking care of running the Dog Pound. Jerry Kirker said as far as he knew they would be the ones taking care of it. All the Village has to do is get the sewer and water lines to them. Jason Francis asked Jerry Kirker if he had a chance to cut down the parking sign next to the Precinct. Jerry Kirker responded “yes”. Jason responded “Great, Thanks,” Council member Mary Jane Campbell thanked Jerry Kirker for putting up the sign on the corner by the old jail and stated “that is perfect, people are stopping now.” Jason Francis asked Jerry Kirker the status of the painting of the lines. Jerry Kirker stated that they had started on them, but the rain started and they were not able to finish. They have not been able to get back to them yet. Jason Francis said to tell the staff that worked on them “Thank You for working on a Sunday and they look good.”

Danni Studebaker, WULS, advised Council the squad had 1,517 runs this year and 145 so far this month. There was one employee injured on the job with a knee injury this week. Council member Randy Brewer asked if it was minor injury. Danni Studebaker responded “yes.” Randy Brewer also inquired about staffing. Danni Studebaker stated “it has been rough, but we are getting through it.”

J.R. Kirker, Fire Chief, reported the Fire Department had 28 runs this month and 375 for the year. There was a brief discussion on what had taken place in question with the use of the fire truck at Skinny Fest. Jerry Kirker asked Council whether they would need to call to have a special meeting scheduled in the future when they are asked to go out for any community support. The Council members agreed that it is not necessary to call any special meetings to support the community and that supporting our community is a good thing.

Tim Sanderson, Police Chief advised Council that they had 2,100 calls and 160 citations. There was a brief discussion on how to get more staffing onboard and how difficult it has been getting staff. A discussion about the mandatory training and where they stand on that issue.

Mayor Jason Buda received a phone call from a police officer in Peebles and they were wanting to know if the Village would be willing to donate any of the K-9 Unit items to the Village of Peebles. Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Randy Brewer, Not to get rid of any K-9 Unit items, roll call vote: 5 yea, Jason Francis – abstain, motion passed.

Mayor Jason Buda received calls and emails regarding Trick or Treat rumors. Council discussed the current schedule and discussed changing the time previously set.

Motion by Jason Francis, second by Donna Young, to resend the time previously set for Trick or Treat from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., roll call vote: 5 yea, John R. Lafferty – abstain, motion passed.

Motion by Jason Francis, second by Mark Brewer to set Trick or Treat on Friday October 28, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., roll call vote: 5 yea, John R. Lafferty – abstain, motion passed. To be advertised in the local newspapers as community news. Jason Francis – to put on the Facebook page.

Mayor Jason Buda requested permission from Council to attend an Ohio Municipal league conference from October 13 through the October 15, 2022. Council does not have any issues with him attending. It was recommended by Jason Francis to follow the policy for the reimbursements.

Shelley Gifford, Treasurer, inquired about sick leave for an employee that moved from a full-time position to a part-time position. They have a family matter to take care of and need the time off. They are requesting to use the sick leave that they had previously accumulated while they were full-time. There was a short discussion between Council on how to move on the matter. Motion by Donna Young, second by Mary Jane Campbell to pay employee from their remaining accumulated sick leave, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Melissa J. Hall, Fiscal Officer, reminded everyone about registration for an upcoming live virtual Certified Public Records Training. Jason Francis stated “we are all required to have 3 credits per term, so if you haven’t, it would be best to do it.” Council had a brief discussion on trainings.

Council member Mark Brewer asked Jerry Kirker about the black top on Walnut Street and if he was able to get the quote on the chip and seal. Jerry stated he has not received the quote on the chip and seal yet, but should hear something this week on when they are going to do the black topping.

Council member Jason Francis calls for a Zoning meeting on October 4, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the flower beds and the Zoning Ordinance that they are looking forward to passing before the end of the year. Further, since the audit report findings are public record and open to the public, Council needs to set up a meeting to discuss the findings and see how to correct and move forward. Council agreed to have an Audit Working Session on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Council member Mary Jane Campbell thanked Jerry Kirker for putting up the stop sign up by the courthouse that it really helped. Received some calls about Trick or Treat. Also, received a call about someone in town raising snakes, but they would not give a name or address. Council believes they may have an idea of who it is, but have no evidence to do anything about it at this time.

Council member Donna Young, stated she received a phone call about someone wanting to get handicap parking signs put up in front of their residence. Council members had a discussion on how to move forward on the handicap parking issue. Second, there is an issue with people parking up to the stop sign on the corner of North Street and North Second Street, making it difficult to see oncoming traffic. Jerry Kirker stated they are working on getting the roads marked with paint, but it is going to take time to get it done. It is law that there is No Parking within 20 feet from a stop sign. Council members had a brief discussion on the parking issues.

Shelley Gifford, Village Treasurer mentioned the office had received a call about someone removing a property pin and they said they were going to build a fence on the property line. Shelley asked if this would be a Zoning issue for the Village or would they need to contact an attorney to get involved. Mayor Jason Buda received a call as well. Jerry Kirker stated “it was a zoning issue, you cannot build a fence on the property line, but the pin is different, we cannot do anything about that.”

Council members discussed options on how to move forward about the Ordinance for the handicap parking.

Council member Jason Francis brought up an issue with parking around the Courthouse. There is a new organization called the GRIT Project, located above Meals on Wheels Senior Center. It is for people that have a work from home job and live out in areas like the Blue Creek area and do not have internet access. They can use one of their four work stations to allow them to be able to continue to do a work from home job. Basically, they need four maybe five parking spaces. Not having any parking is hurting their program. There was some discussion between Council. Donna Young mentioned parking beside the Rent to Own. Council agreed the parking is open to anyone along the side of the building. Jason Francis said “I am not recommending putting in parking meters or anything like that, but I do know for a fact in larger cities that is how they deter people from parking in those places, because then you have to pay to park, so it is something we can think about.” Council discussed some ideas but no decision was made. Jason Francis asked Council to think about a possible solution to maybe discuss in the next meeting.

Council member Jason Francis brought up an issue at the old IGA building with a fire hydrant in the middle of a wheelchair ramp and how it can be fixed. Jerry Kirker stated it costs money to move it. You are talking about $10,000 to move the fire hydrant. They were advised before they put it in that they needed to move the sidewalk and they didn’t do it. Jason Francis asked “who is in the wrong there? Is it the county or us?” Jerry Kirker stated the fire hydrant had been there since 1985, that is our right of way. Jason Francis asked if there is ever a lawsuit saying that that sidewalk is not ADA compliant, we are not liable? Jerry Kirker stated “No. No that is what ODOT says, it should not have been there. I don’t know why they put one there, because there is not a cross walk there, there is not a sidewalk across the road. If there is a crosswalk then you have to have two sidewalks and they have to meet.”

Mayor Jason Buda asked Council member Donna Young if she was ready to make a motion on the Ordinance for the first reading. Donna Young responded “yes I do”

ORDINANCE -2022-9 – AN ORDINANCE DESIGNATING A HANDICAPPED PARKING SPACE AT 322 NORTH SECOND STREET AND 311 NORTH STREET IN THE VILLAGE OF WEST UNION, ADAMS COUNTY, OHIO AND DECLARING THE SAME AS AN EMERGENCY. First reading.

Motion by Donna Young, second by Jason Francis, for the first reading for ORDINANCE 2022-9, For a Handicap Parking space to be placed at 311 North Street and at 322 North Second Street, roll call vote: all yea. motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Donna Young, at 8:24 p.m. to enter executive session under ORC§121.22(G)(1) hiring, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer, second by Donna Young, at 8:54 to exit executive session for hiring, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Council member Donna Young, thanked the members for doing it the proper way on getting the signs placed. It had been said that if the signs were placed, they would remove them. Jerry Kirker stated that with an ordinance they cannot take the sign out until Council agrees to remove it. Council members had a short discussion and believe that going through the ordinance is the correct way to resolve the issues.

Council member Jason Francis asked Mayor Jason Buda about who would be attending the meeting with the Solicitor, Manchester and the County on October 7, 2022. Jason Francis stated “the Solicitor recommended that I finish it out since I was in the last one.” Mayor Buda said he would contact him about details at a later date.

Motion by Donna Young, second by Randy Brewer, to adjourn, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Meeting adjourned.