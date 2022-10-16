Thomas S. Parsons, 57 years of age, of Peebles, formerly of Seaman, passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Thomas was born on August 8, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph and Martha (Collins) Parsons. Thomas worked in construction as a mason.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was also preceded in death by a sister, Jamima Parsons. Thomas is survived by his loving daughter, Jessica Setty of Peebles; two brothers, Joseph (Sandie) Parsons of Martinsville, Ohio and Gary (Carla) Ruark of Belfast; four sisters, Cathy (Bob) Penny of Peebles, Sandra (Jerry) Powell of Hillsboro, Jeannie (Gary) Richter of Winchester and Cindy (Art) Gill of West Union. Thomas will be missed by his special friend, Michelle Setty of Peebles; and by his many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Funeral services were held following visitation on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. The services were officiated by Danny Morgan and burial followed at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Seaman.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.