Barbara Ann Lund, a longtime Adams County resident and friend of nature, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 14, 2022.

Born on February 19, 1937 in Portland Oregon, Barbara lived with her parents, Ernest and Jeanette Lund, and her brother Peter Lund. She attended grade school in Minneapolis where her father was enrolled in a PhD program, and her mother taught at the university. She moved to Tallahassee where she went to highschool and attended college at the University of Florida, eventually transferring to Cornell where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Biology with a focus on Ornithology.

After graduation, Barbara worked for the federal government as a park ranger stationed in several parks including Lava Beds in Oregon, Zion in Utah, Saguaro in Arizona and The Mall in Washington. After her time with the park service, she lived on small farms in Ohio helping prune orchards and serving as a prominent member of the Seed Savers organization working to preserve plant species where she at one point grew around 400 varieties of potatoes. In 1981, she finally settled in Adams County where she would spend the next 40 years.

Barbara was always a devout friend and champion of nature, evident from her childhood where she loved to spend time exploring forests observing plants and the behavior of living things. Barbara has been active over the years, working with several organizations to preserve our land for future use, receiving the 2009 Hellbender award for her efforts to protect the Shawnee forest. She was also a friend to many in Adams County, and will be dearly missed by her friends and family.