(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1982)

We received word last week from the Ohio Historical Society that the Tet Woods building in West Union has been placed on the National Registry of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior. Located one block west of the Courthouse on Main Street, this structure exhibits architectural features that are unique to our area. It is a three-story building designed and erected by the eccentric Tet Woods in 1914.

Tet was a local businesswoman and had opened a millinery parlor in West Union as early as 1881. It was she who brought the latest fashion in women’s head apparel to the county seat for many years. She was married about 1889 to John G. Moss, a farmer from Mason County, Kentucky. Together, they operated a combination grocery and notions store with Tet’s millinery in the rear. In the mid 1890’s, John ran newspaper ads for notions, groceries, fine teas, butter, eggs and canned fruits. Tet’s ads were directed “to the ladies” and persuaded prospective customers by stating, “I frequently receive shipments of the latest goods in the millinery line. I know that I can make it worth your while to call on me. I have styles, qualities and prices to suit you.”

Unfortunately, John Moss had a drinking problem which helped cut his life short. After his death Tet returned to using her maiden name of Woods. She continued her millinery and expanded it after the turn of the century into a full-fledged department store. In 1910 she was advertising foreign and domestic dry goods, ladies dress goods, tailor made suits, room size rugs and fancy goods in addition to her millinery department which was stocked with “Hats and Bonnets Trimmed and Untrimmed.”

Business was apparently very good and by 1914 Tet had erected the ornate structure now designated as a National Historic Landmark. This designation results primarily from the very unusual architecture of the building. According to local tradition, Tet Woods designed the building, selecting a variety of the building’s features from different architectural styles. Despite this helter-skelter method of design, the overall appearance of the structure is pleasing and mostly certainly, eye-catching.