Submitted News

The Adams County Junio Fair BBQ will be Thursday, September 1 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. at the Ohio Valley CTC located at 175 Lloyd Rpoad in West Union.

The first BBQ was held in 1963. From time to time the question is asked, “Where does the BBQ money go?”

The money from the first BBQ was used to build our first ever show arena. The Second year the BBQ money was used to add more seating to the arena. Over the following years all of the BBQ profits have been put back into Junior Fair improvements.

Some of the major projects over the years have included the green and white building, the poultry/crop building, blacktopping the roads on the main fair area, helping retire debt on the horse show barn and cattle barns, $20,000 donated for the new show arena, $5,600 for pens in the sheep barn (Old Show arena), $15,000 to help with pens in the goat barn, and this year we have pledged $20,000 for the new small animal complex to be built before next year’s fair.

No free tickets are given out, no one gets paid for labor. After all of the items required for the BBQ are paid for, the money is put into the bank. The BBQ committee then reviews what the next project might be and begins making plans for the next BBQ.

Remember, Thursday September 1st, 4:30 – 7 p.m. at the CTC. The BBQ will be drive-thru only again this year. Tickets can be purchased while in the drive-thru line. Meals are $7 for children and $10 for adult meals.