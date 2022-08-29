By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Commuting to work is necessary for most people. While some find it most unpleasant, others enjoy the time and space to prepare before and unwind after their day.

Adams County, Ohio, is ranked #1 in Ohio for residents who commute to work, according to stacker.com. 9.2% of workers have a 90-minute or more commute, and 20.4% have over a 60-minute commute. The average commute time for Adams County workers is 36.4 minutes which is 12.7 minutes longer than the state average.

In Adams County, 20.1% of folks leave for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m., 80.6% drive alone, 10.9% carpool, 1.4% walk to work, 1% use public transportation, and 4.6% work from home. Approximately 35.5% work outside of the county.

Indeed.com offered pros and cons of the daily commute, and the Defender embellished.

Pros:

1. Depending on your mode of transportation, you may be able to socialize with others.

2. You can use commuting time to relax (assuming traffic isn’t a huge issue). It’s also a great time to listen to a favorite podcast or audiobook.

3. If you are walking or riding a bike, you can enjoy the outdoors.

4. You can become more familiar with the area and route.

Cons:

1. Commuting can affect your free time.

2. You may have to pay for transportation.

3. You might have to get up early.

4. You may get stuck in traffic.

5. Gas prices are high.

COVID started an increased work-from-home trend that caused many folks to commute from their bedroom to their home office or dining room table. However, Adams Countians remain Ohio’s super commuters.

Drive safe – it’s off to work we go!