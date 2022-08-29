David Lyle McFarland, 62, of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. He was born March 21, 1960, the youngest son of Earl and Doris McFarland.

He is survived by four children, Jamie(Rob) Balyeat of Atoka, Tennessee, Ashley McFarland of Yorktown, Virginia, Amber McFarland of Michigan, and Abby McFarland of West Union, Ohio. In addition to his children, he is survived by his brother, Dan (Marge) McFarland of New Tazewell, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Dylan(Hailey) Bolte, Isabelle Balyeat, Olivia Balyeat, Carter Chamblin, Clara Chamblin, and Addilyn Harris; one great grandchild, Chenuke Bolte; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.