This photographer sees nothing but potential in Adams County

Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Bruce Sanderson is coming home and plans on making more memories for himself and the community. His name may sound familiar as Bruce is the son of Tim Sanderson, Police Chief of West Union. Sanderson-Decello Design is relocating to West Union at the beginning of September 2022.

Sanderson does personal photography, such as senior photos, family, and weddings, but he also enjoys shooting landscapes and cityscapes. He’s, of course, the Sanderson in Sanderson-Decello, and although Lorinda Decello will remain in Warren, Ohio, she will continue as a partner in the business.

Sanderson uses a system called pixie set to upload clients’ photos. He stated, “This way, you can see firsthand what the photos look like. Customers can order prints directly from the site. You can also request any touch-ups. I stand by my work, and I will do that 100% for my customers if they need something touched up.”

“I want to make a living, but it’s not about getting rich,” said Sanderson, who wants to give back to the community. He plans to offer free senior sessions to Wilson Children’s Home students who desire their photos taken. He stated, “I hold them very close in my heart.” His typical senior package runs $200.00 for the session. Sanderson shared, “I want to enjoy and partake in events with my clients without trying to break the bank. When doing senior photos, we want them to look back 20 years from now and see who they used to be. It’s about living life and saving memories.”

The Design company is also 100% inclusive. Sanderson stated, “I don’t care what walk of life you come through, skin color, religion, age, sexuality or identity.” He also hopes to encourage other businesses and opportunities to come to Adams County.

Sanderson has traveled to 48 states and has done photo shoots in many of them. He concludes, “I can’t wait to move down there. I grew up down there and graduated from high school. I know they’ve gone through a lot of hardship, and I see nothing but potential.”

To book a photo session with Sanderson-Decello Design, call 234-222-1314, visit the website Sanderson-decellodesign.com, or check out their Facebook page.