Shawn “Jeremy” Cupp, age 50 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. Jeremy was born March 27, 1972 in Circleville, Ohio to Patricia “Jeanie” and the late Gerald Cupp.

Survivors include his mother Jeanie Cupp of Circleville; girlfriend Annette Neagle of Manchester; two daughters, Syncerae Harris of Hillsboro, Kentucky and Courtney Cupp of Maysville, Kentucky; two sons, Jacob Cupp of Maysville, Kentucky and Jayden Cupp of Maysville, Kentucky; two sisters, Michelle Taylor of West Union and Heather Lovejoy and Wayne of Winchester; one brother, Shannon Cupp of Circleville; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Owen Applegate officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service.