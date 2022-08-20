(By Stephen Kelley, From The People’s Defender, 1985)

In last week’s column we related how five Presbyterian ministers began publicly disagreeing with their church’s confession of faith. To indicate their differences with the Presbyterian faith, in 1803 these ministers organized their own church structure they dubbed the Presbytery of Springfield. Under this banner, their followers were known as both New Lights and schismatics.

Although the five pastors had set up their own church organizational structure, they apparently had no intensions of breaking away from the Presbyterian Church. Instead in retrospect , it appears they had hopes of reforming their church and doing away with unnecessary creeds and doctrine that dominated the Presbyterian system at that time. So, in spite of their defiance of Presbyterian hierarchy, the five rebels remained within the Presbyterian fold and continued pastoring Presbyterian congregations. By June of 1804 the five pastors realized that they were not having much effect on the system they so desperately wanted to change and therefore composed what they titled, “The Last Will and Testament of Springfield Presbytery.” In this document they not only dissolved the Presbytery of Springfield but also declared their independence from the Presbyterian Church. This action prompted the Presbyterian Church to personally confront their five wayward pastors. Upon so doing, two of the five, Robert Marshall and John Thompson, succumbed to the pressure, asked forgiveness for their rebellion and were taken back into the Presbyterian Church. The remaining three, John Dunlavy, Richard McNemar and Barton W. Stone, continued their reformation movement and defiantly continued pastoring their Presbyterian congregations.

In the Spring of 1805, the situation became even more precarious when the New Lights were contacted by missionaries from New England representing the little-known cult of the United Society of Believers in the First and Second appearing of Christ. Originally known as Shaking Quakers, they were most commonly referred to as Shakers.

The Shakers found fertile soil among the New Lights and within weeks, John Dunlavy and his brother-in-law, Richard McNemar joined their movement, McNemar, you will remember was the first supply pastor at the Eagle Creek Presbyterian Church in Liberty Township. After he left the area to pastor at Turtle Creek in Warren County, he was replaced at Eagle Creek by Dunlavy. It was while he was pastoring at Eagle Creek that Dunlavy at first became a New Light and then a Shaker.

Through Dunlavy’s influence, many of the Presbyterians living on the East Fork of Eagle Creek became New Lights. Later, after Dunlavy converted to Shakerism, his New Light followers rejected him and continued after the teachings of Barton W. Stone. Following his official departure from the Presbyterian Church, Stone began what is known as the Restoration Movement. That is, the restoration of the New Testament Christian Church as, Stone saw it, Followers of the Restoration Movement called themselves Christians and their churches became known as either the Christian Church of the Church of Christ. For a short period of time the Christians became so numerous at Eagle Creek that they assumed control of the church. After Dunlavy joined the Shakers, he won several of the Christians as well sold line Presbyterians to his new faith which weakened the Christian’s control at Eagle Creek. Eventually the Presbyterians regained control and later moved their congregation into the fledgling new settlement of West Union. In 1832 Stone ‘s Christian Church united with a similar movement begun by Thomas Campbell and his son, Alexander. The Campbells also called the organization the Chrisitan Church but referred to their members as Disciples of Christ. This union remained intact until 1906 when the church split into the present congregations known as the Disciples of Christ, Church of Christ and the Church of Christ and the Church of Christ (non-instrumental). All three groups recognize Stone as the found of their church and the Cane Ridge Meeting House in Kentucky as the birthplace of their movement.