April Dawn Armstrong Clark, well-beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and friend, gently returned home to her Heavenly Father on June 30, 2022 in Lehi, Utah following a valiant six-month fight against an aggressive colon cancer.

Born April 19, 1985, April graduated from West Union High School and BYU-Idaho, served a mission in Albania, and developed a career in graphic design. Her favorite roles were that of wife and mother. She brought fun energy, life and love to those around her.

April is survived by her husband, Chase; children Sofia, Stewart, and Ella; parents J. Darrel and Chris Armstrong; brothers Matthew (Mandy), Daniel (Tiffany); Adam and Christopher (Amanda) Armstrong. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Don and Flo Armstrong and Harry and Lee Bergstrom.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 13 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1185 Graces Run Rd, Winchester, Ohio. All are welcome. The online service was held on July 9 and can be viewed on the YouTube Channel “April Clark Funeral”.

The family invites contributions to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org) or Fight CRC (https://fightcolorectalcancer.org),