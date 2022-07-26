Charles Robert “Chip” Flagge, Jr., 58 years of age, of Batavia, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Chip was born on December 27, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Geneva “Pat” (Fuller) and the late Charles Flagge, Sr.

Chip was preceded in death by his father, and his brother, David Flagge. He is survived by his mother, Geneva “Pat” Flagge of Peebles, Ohio; and his life partner, Frances Sloas of Batavia. He also leaves two sisters, Debbie (Dave) Gampfer of Cincinnati and Linda (Rick) Perazzo of Lebanon; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family is planning a gathering of family and friends, to be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Countryside Church of Christ in Seaman, Ohio. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 2 p.m. with Hannum Taylor officiating.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in Chip’s name to the Countryside Church of Christ, 468 Tranquility Pike, Seaman, Ohio 45679.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.