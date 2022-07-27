Submitted News

September 22 has been declared Adams County Night at the Great American Ballpark by the Adams County Commissioners. Maria Sexton will be performing the National Anthem on the field as the Cincinnati Reds take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:40 p.m.

A block of 400 seats have been reserved at a discounted rate for anyone wanting to take in the game and support Maria. The Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the Williams Association have teamed up to promote the ticket sales and to support people with disabilities.

Maria was scheduled to sing at the annual ‘Abilities at Bat” night back in July of 2020 but that was all shut down during the pandemic. Marie was granted another game by the Reds organization. The two sections have many wheelchair seats available and any group looking for a large number of tickets can call directly to the sales office at (513) 765-7185 and ask for Tyler. You can also follow the QR Code link on the Adams County Board of DD Facebook page for easy ordering.

The Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the Adams County Medical Foundation gifted a Wheelchair Charging Station to the Red’s organization in 2020. This was the 19th charging station installed in the State of Ohio under the federal NACDD Healthy Communities grant.