Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on February 22, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Steve Bankhead via teleconference. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley were present for the session.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending February 18, 2022.

The board discussed the following issues: Adams County EMS Squad issue- EPA order to repair or ground a 2016 Braun F450 Ambulance that had emission controls removed in 2020 that fall under Federal Register Vol. 77, Number 11, modifications can be made to emergency vehicles that could lead to decreased engine power; Adams County Airport grant agreement; Adams County Airport Thru-the-Fence discussion- Requirement per FAA; Indigent Defense Percentages- Statistics for reimbursement, set hourly rates; Verdin Clock Company- Proposed agreement for clock tower updates.

The board met with Dog Warden Donnie Swayne to discuss the following issues: Progress report (Calls, citations, tag checks); Department budget; Dog and Kennel facility issues; phone lines down.

Commissioner Pell returned a phone call to Gary Pierce to discuss a proposal for the former DP&L Stuart Power Plant property. Mr. Pierce has interest in converting the power plant to a Geo Metric Engineering plant and has inquired about the current status of ownership and decommissioning.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to appoint Diane Ward as the Adams County Representative for the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission. Vote: All aye.

The board received several complaints on the road conditions of Castle Run Road, Jefferson Township. A teleconference was held with Christopher Boldman to discuss the issues including resident and school bus access are limited due to road conditions. Per ORC 5543.01, roadway improvements fall under the County Engineer duties and Mr. Boldman was referred to the Engineer department for further assistance. Commissioner Pell placed a phone call to the Engineer’s Department to discuss the Castle Run Road complaints.

The board met with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Borgarding; Enterprise Fleet agreement; Green Township building upgrades; Adams County EMS Manchester location building proposal; Dispatch tones for Manchester area.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the status change of Medic Amber Borgarding from full-time to part-time status with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective March 3, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

Sheriff Kimmy Rogers met with the board and Chief Peggy McCleese to discuss dispatch for Manchester village and contracted townships. A meeting will be set for Friday, February 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Manchester EMS officials to discuss redistricting, uniformity of dispatch and general concerns and communication.

Paul Brown met with the board to discuss concerns of Adams County EMS due regard failing to yield to traffic signals. Mr. Brown also stated he realized the other squads (West Union and Manchester) also fail to yield. Chief Peggy McCleese was present for the discussion and advised according to ORC 4511.03 (A), during emergency responses with lights and sirens activated, all emergency vehicles have

the right-of-way on roadways. Chief McCleese will remind staff to use caution during emergency responses.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Courthouse Window Replacement Project Phase III- Replacement of 25-26 additional windows in the courthouse; Hafer Road, Earthwood Road- Request from residents for grant application through OVRDC for #629 Access Road Improvements grant. The owner of the roadway must apply for the competitive funded grant. Portions of Hafer Road and all of Earthwood Road are private roadways; ODOT Safety Sign Program- The only township that was able to apply was Sprigg Township; Arts Council- Inquired about temporary usage of Adams County Training Center to hold a play mid-late summer, 2022. Due to occupancy permits, the County is not able to fulfill the request; Adams County Training Center- Final inspection on hold due to fire alarm installation; remaining sidewalk installation around fire hydrant will be completed this week; Waterline Extension Project- Cow Run Road, Heron Road, SR 770- Increase in proposed estimate due to rock not originally noted; Airport package plant- Need an MOU in place for servicing.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve Change Order #3 for the Manchester Storm Sewer Improvement Phase II Project in the amount of $24,636.94 per recommendation of IBI Group, Engineer. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the payment to County General from Co. Medicaid Sales Tax Transition Fund #289 in the amount of $49,000.00 for the payment of Courthouse Window Replacement Project Phase III. Vote: All aye.

Mark Weber, Robert Hershberger, Adams County Airport Manager Jason Grooms and Airport Authority Vice President Sharon Ashley met with the board to discuss acquisition of the Adams County Flying Club T Hangar, adjoining property, club aircraft; and to dissolve the Flying Club due to low membership. Sharon Ashley stated the Airport Authority would like to acquire the T hangar which includes 9 individual, privately owned hangar within. Easements for hangar access was also discussed.

The board held discussion over Thru-the-Fence agreements which are not established at the Adams County Airport. Due to FAA regulations, Commissioner Ward is concerned about the possible loss of funding and will not approve any more grants if a Thru-the-Fence agreement is not in place. Legal counsel has informed the board of a possibility due to FAA guidelines that the County will have to pay back grant dollars already expended for capital improvements at the Airport to the FAA for non-compliance. Airport Vice-President Sharon Ashley stated the Thru-the-Fence agreement is in a working process.

Commissioner Ward was excused at 1:00 p.m. due to personal reasons.

Account Manager Phil Dysard, Palmer Energy, energy consultant for the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, submitted Request for Proposals from 10 electric suppliers for the county buildings. The current agreement is effective until April 31, 2022 with recommendations on a thirty-six (36) month renewal. Due to daily fluctuations in rates, the matter was tabled for further review.

A petition was filed which called for the partial vacation of Virginia Road, T-421, Scott Township. Those present were John McCormick, Lois McCormick and Holly Johnson. Notification of the petition will be sent to Scott Township Trustees for their review and consideration. A public viewing and hearing will be set pending action by the Scott Township Trustees. Vote: All aye.

Director Hannah Lubbers, Adams Clermont Solid Waste, met with the board to discuss the agenda for the March Adams-Clermont Solid Waste meeting. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into an agreement with Lake Erie Construction for ADA CR VAR Guardrail FY22 (PID 104680) Guardrail Project as recommended by Deputy Engineer Adam Carroll. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement with Griffin Pavement Striping, LLC for ADA CR VAR Pavement Markings FY22 (PID 104681) Project as recommended by Deputy Engineer Adam Carroll. Vote: All aye.

Also discussed with Deputy Engineer Adam Carroll and Bridge Inspector Dustin Dickens were the complaints received on Castle Run Road, Jefferson Township.

At 2:30 p.m. a real estate closing was held for the property located at 299 North Cross Street, West Union, Ohio with Craig and Alisha Harover. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley was also present for the closing.

Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel met with the board to discuss jail services and liability. Dr. Hablitzel has proposed adding a Nurse Practitioner to oversee inmate medical issues and assist in training Corrections Officers in basic medical needs. The placement of a Nurse Practitioner would allow to invoice and recoup fees through Medicaid, which is traditionally not available to inmates during incarceration. Also discussed was the One Ohio Opioid Settlement funding, which could be used as a funding source for the Nurse Practitioner position. Commissioner Pell stated the funding is due to arrive in the Spring 2022.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn.