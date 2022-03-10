Military Moms show conflict, concern, and conviction

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On February 24 the Russian military launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to many sources, it’s the most significant attack on a European state since World War II. The charge happened after months of rising tensions and assembling Russian troops on three sides of Ukraine.

Over 5,000 miles away from Ukraine in Adams County, Ohio, parents of children in the military contemplate the possibility of their child’s deployment to Europe. The Defender had the privilege of speaking with six local mothers of military children. They shared their vulnerability, courage, love, and adoration for their children. Hearing their stories brings a stark reality to a war that seems so far away for many of us. Still, the theme that runs consistently in these conversations is a shared faith in God and confidence that their children are ready if called.

Jane Hesler’s 23-year-old son George is in a six-year contract with the Navy and is currently on a submarine in the Pacific. He is the oldest child of Jane and husband Bill’s four children. George is in a two-year nuclear power program and serves as a machinist mate on a submarine at Pearl Harbor. Growing up, he was a Boy Scout and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Jane said they could see George as a good fit for the military. He started looking at colleges but scored very high on his ASVAB. George decided to avoid college debt and get paid to do something with a significant appeal. George is science-minded like his mother, who is a former Science teacher. The sailors train on each piece of equipment, so George has experienced a lot of hands-on instruction.

Jane said they have contact when George is off the boat and were recently talking to him. Referencing the war in Ukraine, Jane noted her concern saying, “The events in Ukraine could trickle over to other world events. Russia’s subs are all over the world.” Even though George isn’t in that part of the world, Jane says it is worrying. Jane visited George this past summer at Pearl Harbor. She enjoyed the experience and interacting with the service members who reside with George. She remarked, “They’re just young, young adults doing big jobs.”

Wyatt Cluxton’s mother, Nikki Blodgett, and her four-year-old daughter Bryndle are sporting their Marine pride attire. Bryndle knows her “bubby” is a Marine and can identify that military branch. Wyatt’s dad is Chris Cluxton. Wyatt is Nikki’s middle child and has an older sister. Nikki says, “I am a MOM (Mom of a Marine),” and she smiles as she says it. Wyatt competed as a high school athlete at Peebles High School, playing football, basketball, and baseball. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marines and is currently on a military training base in Fort Lee, Virginia. He is in MCT (Marine Combat Training) that all Marines complete and will then go to a MOS (Military Occupational Specialty). Wyatt is a certified rifleman.

Nikki said she had felt relief since Wyatt completed boot camp because now they can connect. Nikki appeared upbeat but said, “It does become personal to a mom. You know, it tugs at your heartstrings because that is your baby. He’s my only son. I always want to be cautious, be curious, be asking questions.” Nikki recently asked Wyatt if she should be concerned. He assured her, “Mom, don’t be concerned. I’m ready, willing, and trained. They call me, I’m going to serve.” The conversation eased her fear, and she said she knew God would protect him. She noted that Wyatt was in high spirits. Nikki beams with pride and communicates a deep respect for the military. She is Wyatt’s biggest cheerleader. She says, “This is my son, you know. I’m the proud mama of a Marine! It’s his dream – his journey.”

After serving for four years, Traci Stewart’s son, Jase Conley, is currently a senior airman on active reserves for the Air Force. His dad is David Conley. Jase is the youngest of five siblings and graduated from Peebles High School. Traci said Jase wasn’t sure what he wanted to do after high school and needed some direction. He and a friend talked to a recruiter, and Jase scored extremely high on his ASVAB. Jase enlisted in the Air Force, delayed entry program in May 2017, and left in September. He is stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California and works in avionics on KC 10 refueling jets. Jase is also a full-time college student at San Francisco State.

If Jase deploys, he will deploy to a base or wherever they have camp, and he would work on the KC 10. Traci said, “I couldn’t be prouder of him. It’s very tough. You miss your child every day.” Jase isn’t Traci’s first child to enlist in the military. She and her husband Kenny’s oldest son was in the Army and served in Afghanistan. Jase tries to protect his mother so she doesn’t worry. But Traci says, “You just worry about them. It doesn’t matter how old they are.” Traci communicates a deep faith in God, and she puts her trust in him. Still, she admits her feelings for all those who serve, “There is a pit in my stomach right now that will not go away, and it probably won’t until this is over.”

Carson Hall has been in the Marines since 2019. He recently attained the rank of Corporal. His stepmother Keri hasn’t seen him since December of 2019. He was in Japan and is currently in South Korea. She and his father Jamie said that Carson had wanted to be in the military since he was a little boy. When he graduated from North Adams High School, they knew where he was going. Carson’s mom is Deborah Hall. He has a sister and a brother. His brother is also interested in joining the Marines.

Keri said, “I try not to think about the conflict. It freaks me out. It’s hard to deal with.” She added that she is thankful for technology and its ability to connect. She says that Carson is calm and, without hesitation, he is ready to go if called.

Brady Flack has been in the Army since 2019 and is currently stationed in El Paso, Texas. His parents are Leanna and Chris Flack, and he has a younger brother. Since Brady was a child, Leanna said he wanted to join the military. Brady attended Manchester High School.

He wanted to serve his country and see different parts of the world. Brady is in HVAC training.

Leanna says the conflict has brought on sleepless nights. She conveys, “As a mother, it’s a stressful situation – very scary.” Thankfully Brady was home for Christmas, and Leanna speaks with him every day. She says they are behind him 100% and are very proud of him. She states, “He has a great attitude. He’s not anxious, and he is a proud soldier.” Leanna is praying for Brady and hoping that he won’t get deployed. She recognizes that he is strong and resilient, but of these uncertain times, she says, “It’s surreal.”

Kathy and Kevin Behr have three children, and two of them are in the military. Their son Sergeant Jack Behr is going on his sixth year in the Marines, and daughter Alisan is in her second year at West Point. Both children attended Peebles High School and knew they were going to the military since middle school. Jack chose the Marines, and Alisan focused on a military academy. Once she visited West Point, she knew her destiny. Alisan graduated from high school in 2020. Her class was in the throes of COVID, which Kathy believes has prepared them for adversity and change. Jack recently returned from a deployment in Australia and is waiting for his next orders in California.

Kathy has regular contact with both of her military children. Kathy says the kids are ready, trained, and prepared regarding the conflict. She discloses, “I almost always have a feeling of uncertainty,” and explains that even if there weren’t a current conflict, many military persons get injured during training. Kathy describes it as a heightened alert that almost all military parents have. She is the first mother to mention a level of insecurity when the troops are in the field training. Kathy acknowledges the tension but gives it to God and continues her day. She says, “There is no doubt that our folks are ready to meet the challenge if they need to.” She considers the life they have chosen to be selfless and concludes, “This is what they wanted to do – what they love.”

George, Wyatt, Jase, Carson, Brady, Jack, and Alisan, thank you and all those who serve. May God bless the parents who pray daily to keep their children out of harm’s way. May God bless Ukraine and all those who assist them. We ask for blessings and guidance for our leaders in the United States and around the world. And God bless our troops!