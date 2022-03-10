The Aaron Irwin Memorial Scholarship has been established to honor the life of Aaron Irwin. Aaron was a professional Southern Gospel/Bluegrass Performer who resided in West Union for most of his life. This monetary award, in the amount of $500, will recognize a performer from West Union High School.

The certificate will be awarded to the recipient at the WUHS Performing Arts Banquet in May by Mr. Irwin’s surviving spouse and son. The recipient will be asked to send a copy of their first semester bill to the email below. Once that is received, the monetary award will be issued directly to the recipient. This scholarship will be awarded based on participation in the performing arts department and essay responses. The committee decision will be final.

Eligibility:

1. The recipient must be a senior that will graduate from West Union High School.

2. The recipient must have participated, at least two years, in the WUHS performing arts department; however, bonus points will be issued for participation in any/all performing arts activities.

3. The recipient must plan to attend an accredited university/college or trade school. An acceptance letter must be included in the application.

Submission (Mail or Email):

Amber J. Irwin

70 Mark Drive

West Union, OH 45693 or airwin80@gmail.com

Applications must be received by April 15, 2022.