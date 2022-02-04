By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Open since Oct. 2, 2021, Taylor Rae Esthetics, owned by Taylor Curtis, has had a booming start and has already expanded to include massage, waxing, brows and lash services.

“It’s been incredibly busy. It’s been amazing. When I was in Peebles, I had a set clientele, and I’d get new clients here and there. Here, it’s brought in so many new clients. It’s been awesome. I expected a few new people, and I expected my business to expand, I just didn’t expect to be two and three months booked out. I’m booked out until the end of March now. I’m so happy,” said Curtis.

At Taylor Rae Esthetics, Curtis offers skincare treatments such as anti-aging and acne, microdermabrasion, exfoliations, LED light therapy and more. All of her facials are customized to the client and their skin needs.

“I have just brought in hydrofacials. It’s an alternative to Microderm. It has water pressure and suction. It’s good for all skin types, for aging and acne. I’ve had a lot of people book it,” said Curtis.

With a vision to expand and offer more to the community, Curtis welcomed two local businesswomen, Amanda Hopkins and Ashley Kautz, to the repertoire.

“It’s like a dream. I didn’t expect so much support for myself, but seeing even the support for Ashley and Amanda makes me so proud and happy. I’m so thankful we can bring this to the community. It’s a great thing,” said Curtis.

In the future, Curtis wants a bigger building to accommodate the business.

“There are good things to come,” she said.

Hopkins is a licensed cosmetologist and owner of Amanda Hopkins – Lashes and More. She was the first to move into Taylor Rae Esthetics in November of last year.

“I offer lash extensions, which range from classic, hybrid, volume and mega volume, lash lift and tint, brow lamination, different waxing services, such as eyebrows, lips, face, ears, nose, intimate areas, legs and armpits. I also offer henna brows,” said Hopkins.

Her services range from $5 to $140, with lip waxing being the cheapest and lash extensions the highest. Hopkins is currently available Tuesday through Friday and every other Saturday.

To schedule with Hopkins, visit https://www.vagaro.com/lashesbyamanda2.

Newest to Taylor Rae Esthetics is Ashley Kautz, owner of Main Street Massage.

“I offer massage therapy. There is relaxation massage, where I’m not treating anything or doing anything extensive, it’s just for relaxation. I also offer medical massage, which is more suited if you have trigger points or sore muscles, then it’s more deep compression and muscle stretching. There are different modalities to massage. I offer a 60-minute massage or a 100-minute massage. Whether it’s relaxation or medical, it’s the same price. The only difference in price is in the length of the massage. The 60-minute massage is $70 and the 100-minute massage is $100,” said Kautz.

She also offers aromatherapies during massage sessions, good for certain ailments or to aid in relaxation.

“I have peppermint, eucalyptus and lavender. Then I have a CBD oil and Biofreeze,” she said. Aromatherapy is included in the base fee.

Kautz is available throughout the week. To schedule, visit the Facebook page, Main Street Massage, email Akautz.lmt@gmail.com or call (937) 798-0303.