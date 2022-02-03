Vision loss and aging

By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

From AAA7 – Vision Loss in Aging – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines visual impairment as the condition when “a person’s eyesight cannot be corrected to a ‘normal’ level.” While vision loss can occur at any age, it occurs most often among seniors. A diagnosis of vision loss can cause shock, grief, anger, anxiety and depression. These feelings may be temporary or last for years. Loss of vision means losing the ability to drive, which is the loss of independence.

Diabetes and Your Eyes – Diabetic retinopathy is also one of the most preventable causes of vision loss and blindness. Early detection and treatment can prevent or delay blindness due to diabetic retinopathy in 90 percent of people with diabetes, but 50 percent or more of them don’t get their eyes examined or are diagnosed too late for effective treatment.

People with diabetes are also at higher risk for other eye diseases, including glaucoma and cataracts. If you have diabetes, an eye exam every year is necessary to protect and preserve your eyesight and eye health.

Macular Degeneration – The most common cause of severe, irreversible vision loss. This disease is characterized by vision loss in the center of eye including blurred vision, straight lines looking wavy, and needing more light to see. It can affect either one or both eyes.

Glaucoma – The leading cause of blindness in the United States. It is characterized by gradual loss of peripheral (side) vision, difficulty driving at night, and loss of contrast. It is important to get treatment for early symptoms to prevent total blindness.

Cataracts – Causes clouding of the normally clear lens of the eye. It is the leading cause of vision loss in the U.S. Symptoms include hazy vision, difficulty driving at night, double vision, trouble distinguishing colors, and sensitivity to glare. It typically develops gradually. Through surgery, cataracts can be removed and the lens of the eye replaced by a plastic lens.

Diabetic Retinopathy – Typically occurs in people with advanced diabetes and high blood sugar levels. It is caused by leaking blood vessels. Symptoms are blurred or changing vision, difficulty reading, and floaters that affect either central or peripheral vision. Estimates are that 25 percent of people with diabetes have some diabetic retinopathy, but few people develop severe vision problems. There are often no symptoms in the early stages, so people with advanced diabetes should have regular vision exams. The best prevention is maintaining stable blood sugar levels.

A doctor should be seen immediately if a person has any acute or prolonged episodes like blurred vision, flashes of light, blind spots, or any other symptom that affects vision.

Source: National Eye Institute; American Academy of Ophthalmology; WebMD.com

The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

Just A Thought:

“UNLESS someone like you

cares a whole awful lot,

nothing is going to get better.

It’s not.” ~Dr. Seuss, The Lorax