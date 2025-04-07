Wayne Martin Chandler, age 83 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 4, 2025 at Clermont Mercy Hospital. Wayne was born November 19, 1941 in Mason County, Kentucky to the late Joseph and Esther (Moore) Chandler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter Ameicko Nehus and brothers Donald and Robert Chandler.

Wayne proudly served with 4-H for 40+ years.

He leaves behind his sister Carol McNamara and Michael of Cleveland; nieces and nephews, Dee and Eddy Stevens, Terri Davis, Dave and Pam Chandler, Carolyn Deaton, Randy and Nikki Chandler; son-in-law Jr. Nehus; grandchildren, Josh Newton, Summer Weir and Cheyenne Tolle; great grandchildren, Silas Newton, Dominic Weir, Darrius Weir, Draxton Weir and Dalton Tolle.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 9, 2025 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with a graveside service to follow at the West Union Cemetery.

