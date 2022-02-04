News Release

Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, has announced a new partnership that will make more COVID-19 rapid tests available to Ohioans. Through Project Access COVID Tests (Project ACT), the Rockefeller Foundation is joining six states to make tests available to households in traditionally underserved areas. Ohio’s initial allocation through this partnership will be 175,000 tests made available through home delivery.

“Ohio was one of the first states to ensure free rapid testing kits were widely available and has purchased 5.6 million kits, distributing them to schools, colleges and universities, libraries, and local health departments,” said Dr. Vanderhoff. “As the rapid test shortage is felt across the nation, this partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation will increase access to tests for those at high risk and help reduce spread in our communities.”

Eligible communities were determined based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and state data. Visit AccessCOVIDTests.org to determine eligibility. The Rockefeller Foundation plans to continue the program and eventually add more states.

“We need all-hands-on-deck to get more tests to more people, as soon as possible,” said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation. “At a time when too many people cannot access COVID-19 testing, we are proud to bring together partners from across society to empower Americans with the support and information they need to keep themselves safe and healthy.”