Matt’s Take

Year after year I build up optimism, only to watch another slow start from the Cincinnati Reds. I am beginning to feel like Jon Coffey from Green Mile every time I turn it to FanDuel Network, as “I am tired boss”. I am tired of ranting in every weekly column, I am tired of watching losing baseball, and I simply want the Reds to be competitive.

Losing overall is negative enough, but I am also tired of losing to the Brewers. Cincinnati has lost their last 22 of 30 games against the Brewers, including 11 consecutive series losses to them. Cincinnati has also lost 21 of their last 30 Sunday games. At 3-7 and three straight series’ losses to begin the season, I have hammered the panic button. I don’t have any optimism left in me, as I am deflated. Prove me wrong, but I am beginning to even wonder if this team ever makes it back to .500 baseball.

Positives to Begin the Year

· Starting pitching has been stellar. If the rotation continues to pitch at this level, Cincinnati can certainly hang with anyone.

· TJ Friedl is batting .289 with 11 hits (four in one game), and is finding his rhythm.

· Elly De La Cruz will continue to be the star on this team and he will likely put up MVP numbers.

Negatives to Begin the Year

· Francona’s in-game management style has been abysmal. Espinal batting against right handers, Elly batting third in the lineup, the Gibaut decision on Opening Day, Fraley continuing to be allowed to step foot on the field, and I could continue. I thought things would change, but I can’t give Francona a pass here. Blake Dunn batting against rightys? Come on, he is a platoon player.

· Spencer Steer is batting .084 to begin the year. It doesn’t appear to be a timing issue, but a health issue. Let the man heal.

· Jake Fraley’s lack of energy, his error the other night and jog to the baseball, and his ground outs have been horrible to watch. He is currently the worst player in major league baseball.

· Will Benson and Noelvi Marte should be up on this roster. Benson provides way more than Fraley can at the plate and is crushing it in AAA. Fraley has options as well. Marte is crushing it as well and fans are desperate for a change. Will they make a difference? I don’t know, but you have to give them a chance, as it’s currently going south in a hurry,

· Run support for Hunter Greene year after year is a tragedy. That man deserves so much more. He is a true ace and has zero wins to show for it.

· Sam Moll lost all of his powers. Has someone checked with the “Mon-Stars” to see if they stole his powers and switched to baseball?

· Jacob Hurtubise has taken advantage of every opportunity he has been given. At what point do you allow him to play over Fraley?

As you can tell, I am bummed out. I am tired of losing and watching a losing team year after year. Please surprise me and give us a good summer. I shouldn’t watch a game on April 6 and think “must-win.” While I am impatient, after 30 years of this, it’s time for the fans to feel some joy. I just want winning baseball once in my lifetime. I love the Reds, ownership, and the entire fanbase. Maybe it’s a curse. Stanley Yelnats, it’s time to carry this team up the mountain (Holes reference) and break the curse!