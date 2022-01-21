Varying anounts of snowfall reported in year’s first winter storm

There is nothing quite like the magic and undisturbed beauty of newly fallen snow. (Photo by Jaylee Denning)

Jensen Pollard, four-years old who lives in the Panhandle, bundled up and built build a snowman after the snowfall earlier this week. (Submitted Photo)

Harley Mae Kidd, three-year old from West Union, is all smiles as she enjoys the snowfall. (Submitted Photo)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Adams County saw its first big snowfall of the year this past Sunday, January 16.

The weather was a precarious mistress, puzzling meteorologists much throughout the week on the amount of snowfall that would dampen the region with a fresh, wintry blanket.

On Sunday, the community had much the same befuddlement as around 2 p.m., sleet began to pelt against rooftops and windows. By 5 p.m., however, the front finally settled in the county and plump, fluffy flakes began to steadily layer the ground.

At 5:50 p.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Department declared that Adams County was under a Level One Snow Emergency. With quickly escalating precipitation, by 6:06 p.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Department declared a Level Two Snow Emergency.

In some areas, residents were reporting an accumulated eight inches of snowfall.

“No matter the size of the storm, the best we can do is be prepared. Our employees begin preparation in the fall every year. Included in the preparation are things like equipping the trucks, plows, and spreaders, and preparing paperwork for the drivers,” said Adams County Engineer Lee Pertuset.

Pertuset has been employed at the Adams County Engineer’s Office for 16 years.

“Many of the employees have been here longer than that. We have seen a lot of different types of snowfall from less than an inch to a couple of feet. We have skilled employees that can handle just about anything that comes along,” said Pertuset.

Crews have been active since Sunday.

“We have several staff that report for snow removal, including plow truck drivers, mechanics, office staff, and superintendents. They started as the snow began to fall on Sunday evening around 3 PM. They worked through the night into Monday which was a normally scheduled holiday. They went home Monday and rested until Tuesday morning, and they all got back into their trucks and ran their sections again to ensure safe travel for the public,” said Pertuset.

The office had 17 drivers in 12 sections throughout the county.

“We also had two mechanics, two superintendents, and office staff all participating to provide service to the traveling public. They worked all night Sunday into Monday afternoon and then started back up Tuesday morning,” said Pertuset.

Each snow event presents its own issues.

“I take a lot of pride in our employee’s abilities to attack and conquer anything and everything that comes their way. They experience differences in weather patterns, drifting snow, ice, equipment breakdowns, etc. They work to resolve each issue as it occurs. Ice provides its own set of problems. Without the layer of snow on top of it, it is harder to deal with. While it is certainly different than snow, as I previously stated, our drivers have experienced it and know how to handle it,” said Pertuset.

So far, the temperature has not been our friend, admitted Pertuset.

“We have been able to get most of the snow off the roads but when the temperature is below 18 degrees, the salt doesn’t melt the snow nearly as well. That just means that we must keep working at it. Our crews are always prepared. I’m confident that they are the best in the state at fighting snow. They are dedicated and they take a lot of pride in their work. I’m extremely proud of their work ethic and their abilities to get the job done,” said Pertuset.

With road conditions treacherous or precarious in some areas, Adams County Ohio Valley School District, Manchester Local School District and Adams County Christian School declared inclement weather days on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (as of press time)

Snowfall was predicted to hit again on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday.