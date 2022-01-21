House fire kills three in Ripley

Three people have died, including a four-year old child, when a fire destroyed a home near Ripley early Friday morning.

The call to the Ripley Fire Department came at 5:01 a.m., reporting a house for on Gardner Road and officials say that when crews arrived on the scene, two boys, ages 8 and 10, had been able to escape the blaze and were taken to the hospital. No reports on their condition have been available.

The boys apparently escaped the fire and ran to a neighbor’s home to report what had happened.

In search and recovery efforts, the bodies of a man, woman, and child were found and pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Donations of clothing to the two surviving boys can be dropped off at Community Lanes in Georgetown or at the Ripley Fire Department (see attached visual).