SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Carson Chaney

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Josh and Kristen Chaney

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Getting food after matches

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Taking second individually in the County Cup and winning it as a team

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Bob Dylan

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Destin, Florida

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Aladdin”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The West Wing

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing guitar

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chipotle

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Ammon Mitchell

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college and become a Therapist