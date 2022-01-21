SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Carson Chaney
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Josh and Kristen Chaney
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Soccer
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting food after matches
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Taking second individually in the County Cup and winning it as a team
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Bob Dylan
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Destin, Florida
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Aladdin”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The West Wing
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing guitar
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chipotle
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Ammon Mitchell
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and become a Therapist