Ellie Ann and Everleigh Grace Gardner, infant daughters of Brittnee Milburn and Cody Gardner, of Peebles, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ellie and Everleigh are survived by their parents. They also leave their maternal grandmother, Misty (Herman) Lightner of Peebles; maternal grandfather, Kevin (Amy) Milburn of Hillsboro; paternal grandmother, Bobbi Williamson of Peebles; and paternal grandfather, David Gardner of Peebles.

Ellie and Everleigh are also survived by their maternal great-grandparents, Bernice and Steve Vest of Peebles; their maternal great, great-grandmother, Mildred Jamison of Peebles; their paternal great-grandmothers, Vivian Gardner,of Peebles and Jackie Downey of Peebles; their paternal great-grandfather, Tom Williamson of Latham; and their paternal great, great-grandmother, Louise Williamson of Latham; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Tommy Adams will officiate the ceremony. Burial will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery in Elmville, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.