Infant Vicente Boyka Leon Ramirez passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021. He was born to Vicente and Angel Ramirez at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by brother Robert Pannta Leon Ramirez of West Union; Sister Jacinta Ramirez of West Union; maternal grandmother Alisa Cook of West Union; aunt Angel Stephenson of Manchester; uncle and aunt Emery Cook and Patricia of Blue Creek.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union has been entrusted with serving the family.