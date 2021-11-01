Sherlie Isaac, 85, of Otway, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 at his home. He was born October 18, 1936 in Knott County, Kentucky to the late Emery and Mendie Collins Isaac.

On December 31, 1955 he was united in marriage to Mildred Setty Isaac who preceded him in death on April 17, 2014. Surviving are children, Michael (Ruth) Isaac of Blue Creek, Ohio, Rick (Stacey) Isaac of Otway, Carlos (Vera) Isaac of Piketon, Ohio, Rod (Karen) Isaac of Otway, Cheryl (Harold) Williams of Otway and Scot (Erin) Isaac of Portsmouth, Ohio; 25 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; brothers, Emery Isaac, Jr of Waterloo, Maine and Roger (Delores) Isaac of South Portsmouth, Kentucky; a sister, Mary (John) Thomas of Chesapeake, Ohio; four aunts and his beloved dog, Benji. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Isaac and two sisters, Helen Swango and Ellen Isaac.

Sherlie was a member of Beech Fork Church for over 45 years. He retired from Waller Brothers Stone Company in McDermott. He loved working outside, mowing grass and cutting firewood. He loved playing the guitar when able and especially loved his dog, Benji.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Beech Fork Church with Pastor Tom Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Setty Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5– 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 4 at the church and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Arrangements in care of the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway.