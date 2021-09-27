Jacqueline Suzzanne Sparling, formerly Brooks, age 67, lost her life on Friday Aug. 20 at Bethesda Hospital in Cincinnati Ohio.

Jacqueline was a resident of West Union, Ohio and worked at the Wal-mart in Hillsboro, a job she very much enjoyed going to, thanks to many wonderful co-workers.

She is survived by her two children. Linda,(Patrick) Stewart of Ironton Ohio and Kyle Brooks (Shannon) Daulton of Russellville Ohio; three stepchildren, Dorothy J. Oyster of Mansfield Ohio, Winnie Blanton of Mansfield Ohio and Jennifer Sparling of Long Island New York; and three very special grandchildren, Jonathan, Alexander, and Arianna.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Jack and Bonnie Brooks of Ashland Ohio and grandparents Luther and Mary Melinda Parrigan of Virginia.

No memorial services are planned at this time.