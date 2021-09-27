Eva Blanch Green, age 82 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Saturday Sept. 25, 2021. Eva was born April 2, 1939 in Bentonville, Ohio to the late William and Anna Gladys (Beam) Clinger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carter R. Green; brothers Joe, Sag, Ray and Bob Clinger; sisters Carol Hanson, Freda Brownlee and Mae Meade; and granddaughter Renee Rogers.

Eva attended the New Beginnings Church in Manchester.

Survivors include one son, Troy Bilyeu and Connie of Manchester; two daughters, Pamela Spires of Manchester and Angela Rogers of Stout; four grandchildren, Derrick Spires, Jason Bilyeu, Mason Bilyeu and Ashley Rogers; five great grandchildren, Lucas Grooms, Katina McKenzie, Adreana Spires, Shawn Spires and Garret Hayslip; and one great great granddaughter Korra Fife.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Manchester Cemetery under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Dale Little officiating.