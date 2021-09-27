Anna Ethelyn Cornelius Shupert, age 97, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her home. She was born on Flat Run Road, in Seaman, on March 8, 1924, the daughter of the late John and Alice (Williams) Cornelius. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, John T Shupert; her oldest son, Harry G Shupert; two grandsons; one great-grandson; three brothers; and three sisters.

Anna is survived by eight children, John (Nancy) Shupert of Dresden, Tom (Carolyn) Shupert of Maryland, Ronnie (Brenda) Shupert of Seaman, Connie (Tony) Lightle of Florida, Russell (Ivette) Shupert of Seaman, Peggy (Dean) Jolly of Sugar Tree Ridge, Margaret (Bud) Semple, of Seaman, Ray (Pam) Shupert of Seaman; and one brother-in-law, Paul (June) Shupert of Arizona. She leaves 32 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, and four great, great-grandchildren.

Anna was a teacher in the public schools for three years. She married her childhood friend on Aug. 14, 1945. John and Anna successfully operated a farm and raised their family just outside of Seaman. They and their children faithfully attended and were active at the Seaman Methodist Church. Anna was active with the children’s ministry. She spent most of her time helping her husband on the farm and raising their children. Her earlier teaching experience was useful as she diligently helped their children with schoolwork.

Visitation has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel in Seaman. Funeral services are scheduled for the following day at 11 a.m., at the Seaman Community Methodist Church, with Ken Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery with graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Anna’s honor to the Seaman Community Methodist Church, P.O. Box 234, Seaman, Ohio 45679.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel, Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.