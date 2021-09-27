Thelma Eileen Shelton, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. She was born in Adams County, Ohio on Jan. 20, 1928 and was a graduate of Manchester High School. Thelma was the daughter of Edward B. and Jenni D.(Lila) Palmer Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister (Helen Scott of Manchester, Ohio) and her brother (Lloyd Scott of Manchester, Ohio) and her beloved husband of 55 years (Harley F. Shelton).

She is survived by her daughter Kathy (John) Saunders of Xenia; her grandchildren, Craig (Tina) Saunders of Bellbrook, Dr. Tracey (Brian) Saunders-Wenzinger of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Katie (Aaron) Bucco of Columbus; her great-grandchildren, Tyler (Danyelle), Madison, James, and Reagan Saunders, Zara and Tiffany Wenzinger, Hayes, Emerson, and Kellan Bucco; her great-great granddaughter McKinzie Saunders; her nieces and nephews Edward Scott, Brenda Lawrence, and Anita Kennard; and a large extended family.

Thelma was a long time member of the Ledbetter Road Church of God, and served for many years as the Sunday School Secretary. She was also a faithful and dedicated poll worker, volunteering her time and energy to the Greene County Board of Elections for well over 20 years.

Thelma loved her family and friends and very much enjoyed spending time with them. She loved laughing and sharing stories, especially those of her grandchildren. She was a wise woman who was always willing to listen. She was known and loved for her fun-loving, kind, compassionate spirit, and never met a stranger.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at First Church of God, 325 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, Ohio with Pastor Mike Parks officiating. She will be buried at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Services in care of the McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia.